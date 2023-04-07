The best luxury smartwatches from Louis Vuitton, Tag Heuer, and more

Louis Vuitton

Wearables come in all shapes, sizes, and price points. If you have money to spare, there are plenty of expensive options up for grabs. Read on to find out more about some of the best luxury smartwatches available.

Buying a luxury smartwatch A number of top-of-the-line fashion brands have joined the smartwatch fray and the results are… something. We’re not necessarily suggesting anyone blow a few grand when the best tech can be found for much less. However, if you want a high-end accessory with smarts to boot, these options fit the bill.

When shopping for a luxury smartwatch, first determine what features you want. Even these fancy devices offer tools like built-in GPS, fitness tracking, and support for on-wrist phone calls. Next, decide which look best suits your style. Do you want a device that is sophisticated and understated or something stamped by a particular brand?

Some of these picks may seem pricey, but they aren’t even the upper limit. Custom designs (including diamonds and other upscale details) have sold at exorbitant prices we wouldn’t, in good conscience, recommend.

It’s also worth noting that there is a big difference between luxury watches and luxury smartwatches. While the former can last literally decades if well cared for, a smartwatch has technology inside that probably isn’t so future-proof. This might not be a dealbreaker if you have the cash to burn, but it’s an important distinction to consider.

The best luxury smartwatches Montblanc Summit 3: At the low end of this list price-wise, the Montblanc Summit 3 offers elegance, smarts, and Wear OS 3.

Garmin Marq Aviator: One of Garmin’s classiest options, the Marq Aviator is specifically aimed at pilots shopping for a luxury smartwatch. However, the entire Garmin Marq line is worth a glance.

Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up: From one of the most recognizable brands in fashion, this unique wearable uses LEDs to create a very playful look.

Breitling Exospace B55: The Breitling Exospace B55 is specifically designed for yachtsmen and pilots, but it will also make a statement on any wrist.

Hermes Apple Watch Series 8: For Apple diehards, there’s a luxury option as well. This high-end model features all the best of Apple’s ecosystem but at a much higher price tag.

Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4: The latest Tag Heuer Connected brings exciting updates to the line and the same timeless style.

Montblanc Summit 3: Dipping a toe into the luxury smartwatch market

Montblanc

Premium build quality defines the Montblanc Summit line, as well as minimalist aesthetics. The Montblanc Summit 3 adds enhanced smart features for a more well-rounded user experience. In fact, the device launched running the latest Google Wear OS 3, which not many current smartwatches can say. With built-in GPS, the device tracks outdoor activity and features a heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor, and NFC support for contactless payments. It also offers users access to the Google Play Store to add additional third-party apps. Unfortunately, this generation does not support Google Assistant. As shown above, the Montblanc Summit 3 watch case is available in black, silver, or black and silver. Each model comes with both a rubber strap and a calf leather strap for $1,290.

Garmin Marq Aviator: The best luxury smartwatch from Garmin

Garmin

Here at Android Authority, We aren’t shy about our appreciation for Garmin wearables. A bit of a niche choice, the Marq Aviator boasts a number of specific features aimed at pilots. These include navigation tools, weather reports, and flight logging. The device also packs the best of Garmin’s health and fitness tracking suite so you can monitor your SpO2 and heart rate and so much more. Users can even make purchases with Garmin Pay. If you aren’t interested in aviation but want a luxury smartwatch with Garmin specs, check out the rest of the Garmin Marq line for additional high-end wearables. You’ll find a pick for everyone from golfers to multisport athletes. The cheapest option in the line starts at $1,500.

Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up: A watch with name-brand recognition

Louis Vuitton

The Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up is the luxury, fashion-forward smartwatch with the most name recognition. It’s the third generation of the brand’s lineup but, for the first time, it doesn’t feature Wear OS. Instead, the watch pairs with the Louis Vuitton Connect app. The Tambour Horizon Light Up features a 44mm case and is available in matte black, matte brown, and polished steel. Its high-end build and iconic details are likely to win over fashion enthusiasts looking for a new staple wearable. However, the most notable feature of this device is its 24 branded LEDs. Lining the curved edge of the display, these light up (hence the name) when a user receives a notification. Pricing for this luxury smartwatch starts at $3,400.

Breitling Exospace B55: An option for the sky and seas

Breitling

The Breitling Exospace B55 is the type of device that looks about as expensive as it actually is, and it’s expensive. Starting at more than $7,100, it features a heavy titanium case with a classic black watch face. It is also available with a titanium or rubber sports band. For pilots and yachtsmen, the Exospace B55 offers an electronic tachymeter, as well as tools for recording flight and regatta times. It will also save departure and arrival times. For the rest of us, the device features seven alarm clocks, Bluetooth support, 100m water resistance, and multi-year battery life. All in all, the smart features are somewhat limited, as this is a luxury timepiece first and foremost.

Hermes Apple Watch Series 8: The best luxury smartwatch for Apple Watch fans

Apple

If you’re already knee-deep in the Apple ecosystem, this upscale Series 8 might be your best bet. For nearly two centuries, Hermes has created beautiful pieces showcasing incredible craftsmanship for the luxury fashion market. Now, the French company teams up with Apple to add sophistication and style to one of the world’s most popular wearables. Considering the base model of the Apple Watch Series 8 already makes most lists as one of the best available wearables, you can expect a fantastic smartwatch experience with this pick.

The Hermes Apple Watch offers all the same smarts and features as the standard model. That means unmatched app support, accurate health and fitness tracking, and seamless iPhone integration. The upscale model, however, adds exclusive faces, unique etching on the device case, and luxury bands in a variety of materials. It also adds a considerable amount to the watch’s price tag.

Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4: The best luxury smartwatch from Tag Heuer

Tag Heuer

The latest smartwatch from Tag Heuer is all class. This device features a slim, steel case available in two sizes, each with a curved screen of sapphire glass. It also ships with a selection of customizable traditional and avant-garde watch faces, all of which are new to Tag Heuer. You can purchase a Calibre E4 with a calfskin, rubber, or steel strap and all three are interchangeable if you want to mix things up.

Compared to the previous generation, the Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 features 30% longer battery life, improved Bluetooth support, and a number of new features, including some for golfers. It will also track your basic health and fitness stats including steps, calories, and heart rate, and comes with preloaded workouts. Pricing for the Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 starts at $1,800.

FAQs

What is the most expensive smartwatch? Once you consider customization, the sky really is the limit when it comes to smartwatch prices. Individuals have modified their devices with diamond straps and gold cases running tabs higher than a hundred thousand dollars.

Is a luxury smartwatch worth the investment? We’re pretty biased, but we tend to think investing in the best tech is a better play. Plus, unlike traditional watches, smartwatches aren’t really designed to stand the test of time or pass from one generation to the next. However, how you use your budget is a very personal decision.

