This desktop photo editor just launched on Android, and you don't need Photoshop skills to use it

TL;DR Luminar Photo Editor is now available on the Google Play Store for Android devices and Chromebooks.

The app brings popular AI-powered features like Relight AI, Enhance AI, Sky AI, and more.

Pricing includes monthly ($4.99), yearly ($29.99), and lifetime ($59.99) plans, with limited free trial availability on the yearly plan.

Luminar Neo is a well-known desktop photo editing app for Windows and Mac, and it is also available on iPhones and iPads through the Luminar Mobile app. These photo editing apps are known for their AI-powered tools that let users edit their photos without needing advanced photo editing skills or even a desktop. Android fans were missing out on Luminar, but that is changing as Luminar Photo Editor is now available on Android and Chromebooks.

Skylum, the company behind the apps, has partnered with Google to unveil Luminar Photo Editor for Android and ChromeOS. The app interface has been adapted for a wide variety of devices, including phones, tablets, foldables, and Chromebooks.

Luminar Photo Editor includes all the core editing tools you expect from a photo editor. You can adjust various parameters like exposure, temperature, and more. Further, you can also use tools like Landscape Enhancer (Foliage Enhancer, Golden Hour, Dehaze) to improve your photos. If that doesn’t scratch your itch, Luminar Photo Editor has several filters for popular photo themes.

A big part of what makes Luminar so great is the AI-powered tools within. With just a few taps, users can retouch a portrait, replace the sky, or enhance their photos in other ways.

For instance, the Enhance AI slider is a single slider that “intelligently” adjusts up to a dozen essential settings. The Relight AI tool helps to realistically adjust foreground lighting without affecting the rest of the composition. The Atmosphere AI lets you add realistic fog, mist, or haze, using content-aware and depth-based masking. The Sky AI tool automatically detects the sky in a photo and replaces it with a new one, with realistic lighting and reflections, much like a Xiaomi phone.

Luminar Photo Editor is now available on the Google Play Store with the following price structure: Monthly Plan: $4.99 / €3.99 Yearly Plan: $29.99 / €23.99 (includes 7-day free trial) Lifetime License: $59.99 / €47.99 The app’s monetization model is a subscription model, which is unsurprising given its plethora of AI features. However, it would have been helpful to present users with a free trial upfront before getting them to commit to a yearly plan. It would have been easier to convince users to pay for the features after they had experienced them.

