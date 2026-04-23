Record markdown on the Logitech Signature Slim Solar Plus keyboard

A new keyboard may not be the most glamorous purchase, but it could be one of the devices you actually use more than most others, so you want the right fit. The Logitech Signature Slim Solar Plus Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard has been full price for almost the entire time since it launched, but it just dropped 20% on Amazon for the first time. If you catch the deal in time, you can pick it up for just $79.99.

We were alerted to this offer via our partner AI-powered price intelligence platform that tracks thousands of products, analyzes historical pricing data, and helps you make informed purchasing decisions. AI can make mistakes, so it’s always worth checking the deal for yourself, but this seems like a bona fide keyboard deal. Below, you can see the price history information and other handy AI insights about the deal to help you decide if you want to take advantage of the offer.

Matt Horne / Android Authority

The Logitech Signature Slim Solar Plus keyboard is currently available for an impressive $79.99, 20% off its MSRP of $99.99, and marks its all-time low price! Get the Logitech Signature Slim Solar Plus keyboard deal now

Key deal info Current price: $79.99

$79.99 Previous price: $98.75

$98.75 Discount percentage: 19%

19% Dollar savings: $20.00

$20.00 Lowest price context: At an all-time low!

DealHunt verdict This deal scores a fantastic 94 out of 100 on our partner AI site, indicating it’s a great buy right now. The Logitech Signature Slim Solar Plus is not only appealing for its sleek design but also boasts a remarkable 10 years of battery life powered by solar and artificial light.

The keyboard has earned a 4.4-star rating from 134 reviews, making it a popular choice among buyers. The price drop of 19% from its previous price indicates that now is the ideal time to grab this fantastic keyboard.

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