Add a splash of color with the Logitech POP Mouse at a record-low price

The Logitech POP Mouse is available at a great price during this Cyber Monday! Normally priced at $39.99, you can grab it now for just $14.99. That’s a 63% discount off the retail price, and it’s also a record-low price we’ve only seen once in the past. Logitech POP Mouse for $14.99 (63% off)

Keep in mind only one color version is this affordable. The other ones are also on sale, but they’re $4-$5 more. One of the standout features of this mouse is its playful ‘Daydream’ color palette that combines mint, lilac, and yellow, making it visually appealing. Plus, it’s both compact and light, weighing around 82g, with a design that works well for right or left-handed users.

Aside from its appearance, it features SilentTouch technology for quiet clicks, combined with tactile precision. The SmartWheel lets you switch between precise and fast scrolling, which is handy for quickly navigating through web pages or documents. There’s even an emoji button for easy access to emoji menus, and you can customize settings with the Logi Options+ software on both Windows and macOS.

The Logitech POP Mouse also features Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, enabling it to pair with three devices seamlessly. You can switch between them using the Easy‑Switch option. For those concerned about wireless security, there’s an optional Logi Bolt USB receiver too.

Engineered to last, a single AA battery powers the mouse for up to two years, and the magnetic top cover means replacing the battery is effortless. This product enjoys a high 4.7-star Amazon rating, earning praise for its design, quiet operation, and battery life.

