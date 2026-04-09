Save yourself wrist pain and $45 with this Logitech MX Vertical Mouse deal

The Logitech MX Vertical still stands strong as the most popular mouse in its category, despite launching all the way back in 2018. It’s still an awesome mouse, and the good news is that older products tend to get better discounts, such as this one. Buy the Logitech MX Vertical for just $74.99 ($45 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s a “limited time deal”, which means the offer shouldn’t last long and could end at any point.

My work mostly involves sitting in front of a computer. After years of using regular mice for eight hours a day or more, I started feeling some pain in my wrist. Boy, was I worried! I started researching and found that a vertical mouse could help. A month or so after getting the Logitech Lift, my wrist pain was gone!

Mine is not as nice as the Logitech MX Vertical. This is the higher-end model, and many regard it as the best vertical mouse on the market, even if it launched in 2018. It’s usually pricier, too. That said, you can get it at a really nice $45 discount, right now.

How does it help with wrist pain, though? The premise is simple. The mouse is designed to be held at a 57-degree angle, a lifted-hand position that forces you to use the whole arm to move the mouse rather than just the wrist. This reduces strain on the wrist, of course.

Logitech

The mouse is also pretty good, aside from the hand position benefits. You’ll enjoy a 4,000DPI sensor, four customizable buttons, and features like multi-device connectivity and Logitech Flow. You’ll also get plenty of connectivity options: Bluetooth, a 2.4GHz USB dongle, or USB-C.

You can use the same USB-C port to charge the device, but don’t worry, you won’t have to do it often. It has a four-month battery life. And if you run out of juice unexpectedly, just a minute of charging gets you three hours of use!

Convinced? Using a vertical mouse truly changed my life. My wrist pain is gone, and now I can’t go back to regular mice. Get the most popular one while you can catch it on sale!

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