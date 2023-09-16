Logitech MX Anywhere 4: Release date, price, specs, rumors, and more

Luke Little / Android Authority

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 launched in 2020 and received a minor refresh in May under the name Anywhere 3S. The newer variant has quieter mouse buttons, an improved sensor with high max CPI, and a few other tweaks. The end result is one of the best travel mice on the planet. Still, you have to wonder when a proper successor will arrive. So when might we see the Logitech MX Anywhere 4? Let’s jump right in.

Logitech MX Master 3: At a glance When is it coming out? If Logitech sticks to its typical release cycles, it will likely be 2024 or 2025 before we get the Anywhere 4.

If Logitech sticks to its typical release cycles, it will likely be 2024 or 2025 before we get the Anywhere 4. What's new? We expect improved design elements and a few tweaks, but really, it's all just speculation for now.

We expect improved design elements and a few tweaks, but really, it's all just speculation for now. How much will it cost? At the very cheapest, we'd expect $99.99, but a price increase to $125-$150 wouldn't be too shocking.

Will there be a Logitech MX Anywhere 4? The MX Anywhere series might not be as popular or powerful as the Logitech MX Master, but it’s still a great mouse. Given Logitech’s fanbase, there’s no reason to believe we won’t see an MX Anywhere 4. Still, the MX Anywhere 3S isn’t even a full four months old yet, so it’s unlikely to be seen for at least a year or more.

What is the Logitech MX Anywhere 4 release date?

Logitech MX Anywhere 2: June, 2015

June, 2015 Logitech MX Anywhere 2S: July, 2017

July, 2017 Logitech MX Anywhere 3: September, 2020

September, 2020 Logitech MX Anywhere 3S: May, 2023 The MX Anywhere series doesn’t jump up a full number very often. There was a six-year gap between the Anywhere and Anywhere 2. Then there was another five-year gap between 2nd and 3rd gen models, though a 2S was introduced two years after the Anywhere 2 as a stop-gap of sorts.

Fast forwarding to the MX Anywhere 3, it arrived almost three years ago and just recently got an S variant. Unless Logitech dramatically changes its patterns, that means the MX Anywhere 4 may not happen until 2025. Of course, it’s possible Logitech could do things differently this time around and release it in 2024.

What specs and features will the Logitech MX Anywhere 4 have?

Mice tend to have erratic release cycles and very few to any rumors before they drop. That all makes it hard to predict the MX Anywhere 4 features. Historically, each version of the MX Anywhere has brought better sensors, lighter designs, improved buttons, and more.

What will the Logitech MX Master 4 price be? Logitech MX Anywhere 2: $79.99

$79.99 Logitech MX Anywhere 2S: $79.99

$79.99 Logitech MX Anywhere 3: $79.99

$79.99 Logitech MX Anywhere 3S: $79.99 The Anywhere series has always hovered around the $80 price point, and that includes the new MX Anywhere 3S. At a time when many companies are raising prices in the face of inflation, it’s nice to see Logitech hasn’t done so yet.

As for the MX Anywhere 4? A price tag of $80 sounds reasonable, but if the model is as much as two years out, it’s really hard to predict what the economy will look like. If it continues to struggle, we could see the company raise prices.

Nonetheless, we would imagine it would never reach higher than the $80-$100 range.

Should you wait for the Logitech MX Anywhere 4?

The MX Anywhere 4 is unlikely to arrive until 2024 or even 2025. If you need a mouse anytime soon, you have plenty of alternatives. The most obvious would be to pick up the MX Anywhere 3S ($79 at Amazon). Looking for something significantly cheaper? The Logitech M170 ($9 at Amazon) is a great portable choice, though it does make a few sacrifices, like the use of AA batteries and the lack of Bluetooth support.

Outside of Logitech’s umbrella, the Razer Orochi V2 ($44 at Amazon) is extremely lightweight and has six programmable buttons for those who want to customize their experience. The Microsoft Arc mouse ($61 at Amazon) is also very portable and similarly priced.

Lastly, you can still pick up the MX Anywhere 3 ($79 at Amazon) and you’ll likely save at least $10-20 over getting the 3S.

Logitech MX Anywhere 4: What we want to see

The MX Anywhere 3 and 3S are both great portable mice with a fair amount of features despite their smaller size. Still, there are a few things that could make the series even better.

A design that’s easier to clean would be nice The Anywhere doesn’t attract dirt and grime nearly as badly as the Master series, thanks to its mostly silicone body. Unfortunately, the sides of the mouse use a rubber coating that is more akin to the Master. It tends to get sticky, and cleaning it can actually wear down its coloring.

While it’s a small thing, an easier-to-clean design and better build materials would go a long way in making the Anywhere even better.

The Anywhere 4 needs to bring back the left-right tilt click For whatever reason, Logitech axed its L/R tilt click feature that was previously found on the Anywhere 2 series. It replaced it with the ability to scroll horizontally by using the side button in combination with the mouse wheel. It’s a system that doesn’t work nearly as well as the old way.

We’d love to see the Anywhere 4 reintroduce this feature, or add an actual thumb scroll function like the Master. Of course, the latter would require more space and a slightly larger design, which would negate some of the portability aspects of the mouse.

Return the Logi Bolt dongle, and add some storage for it The Anywhere 3S no longer includes a dongle, meaning you’ll have to buy one separately if you don’t have the ability to directly connect via Bluetooth. We get that this mouse is mostly used on laptops and other devices that are likely to support Bluetooth out of the box, but there are some of us that prefer to use the dongle regardless.

While we’re at it, we’d love for there to be a built-in storage method for the Anywhere’s dongle, too. Yes, this would take a little more space, but Logitech could shave off some other aspects of the design to ensure the mouse stays relatively compact.

