Deal: This tiny Logitech mouse is gorgeous and only $15 right now

Are you looking for a tiny mouse? There are plenty of them. In fact, we have a whole list of the best travel mice, full of great portable options. If you’re looking for something more aesthetically pleasing, though, you should take a look at the (takes a breath) Logitech M340 Wireless Mouse with Limited Edition Prints. It’s currently on discount, saving you 25% and bringing the price down to just $15. Get the Logitech M340 Wireless Mouse with Limited Edition Prints for just $15

This offer is available from Amazon, and is labeled as a “limited time deal.” This means the offer shouldn’t stay active too long. The discount applies to all color versions available from Amazon: Blue Floral, Floral Leaves, and Tropical Sunrise.

Logitech M340 Wireless Mouse with Limited Edition Prints Logitech M340 Wireless Mouse with Limited Edition Prints See price at Amazon Save $5.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Logitech M340 Wireless Mouse with Limited Edition Prints is already a very affordable accessory, but at $15 it’s even more of a steal. Of course, this is a minimalist mouse with simplicity in mind, so the specs and features are also pretty basic.

The mouse uses a 2.4GHz USB receiver to connect to your devices wirelessly. It operates on a single AA battery, but it lasts 18 months, so you won’t have to worry about switching batteries much.

Of course, the real stars of the show here are the designs. While Amazon has only three versions available, you can get all the other ones straight from the Logitech website. And they’re all just $15 right now!

There’s not much to think about here, so if you’re in need of an excellent portable mouse, this could be your road companion for just $15 bucks! Go order one before the price goes back up to normal.

