Save 33% on this portable Logitech M196 Wireless Mouse

My laptop is a great mobile computing tool, but there is one other accessory I can’t work comfortably without: a mouse. If you feel the same and want a mouse that is portable, functional, and affordable, we have a deal for you. The Logitech M196 Wireless Mouse is only $9.99 right now! Buy the Logitech M196 Wireless Mouse for just $9.99 ($5 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount only applies to the White and Rose color versions. You’ll have to pay near full price if you want the Black version.

The Logitech M196 Wireless Mouse is already affordable, with a retail price of just $14.99. This $5 discount may not seem like much, but it is a really nice cherry on top.

The mouse is nice and compact, measuring only 100 x 60 x 38mm. It also weighs only 76g. The design is minimalist and sleek, too. You can’t expect a fancy look and build from a small $10 mouse, but it takes care of business. You’re getting a couple of buttons and a mechanical scroll wheel.

It has a 1,000DPI sensor and a 12-month battery life. This one uses a standard AA battery. I wish it were rechargeable, but you will only have to swap it once a year, and you could get some rechargeable AA batteries if you prefer.

While affordable and simple, this one takes things into the 21st century with Bluetooth connectivity. Most other budget mice use a 2.4GHz dongle instead.

Want in on this deal? Get it while it’s hot! Who knows how long it will stick around.

