Need a mouse? The Logitech M170 is a mere $6.99 right now!

If you need a good mouse to take on the go, it will be nearly impossible to beat this deal. The Logitech M170 Wireless Mouse is quite impressive, and you can get it for just $6.99 with today’s discount. Buy the Logitech M170 Wireless Mouse for just $6.99 ($8 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount comes in two stages. First, there’s a “limited time deal” that brings it down to $9.99. Additionally, you can manually apply a coupon on the page, which will reduce the price by an additional $3.

Keep in mind that only the Blue Gray model is eligible for a $3 coupon. Other variants available from Amazon have a $2 coupon.

Logitech M170 Wireless Mouse Logitech M170 Wireless Mouse Powerfully simple wireless mouse For simplicity on the go, the small-size and huge battery life of the Logitech M170 wireless mouse makes it ideal companion of folks that do not desire a macro-infused monster mouse. See price at Amazon Save $8.00 With Coupon!

The Logitech M170 Wireless Mouse is already really affordable at its full retail price of $14.99. At just $6.99, it’s a total steal, and there’s no reason not to take advantage of it. It’s the price of a cheap coffee!

It’s a pretty basic mouse, but it is nicely designed and will get the job done perfectly. It’s definitely on the smaller side, as it is made with portability in mind. It measures 2.42 x 3.85 x 1.39in and weighs a mere 2.44oz. The minimalist design lends itself to any environment, and since it’s symmetrical, it works for both left-handed and right-handed users.

The rest of the experience is pretty simple. It has a 1,000DPI sensitivity and three buttons. It connects to any device over a 2.4GHz dongle with an operating distance of up to 33ft. It operates on a single AA battery. I wish it had a rechargeable battery, but it won’t be too much of a hassle to replace it, as it has an estimated 1-year battery life.

We’ve never seen the Logitech M170 Wireless Mouse going for cheaper than this, so take advantage of this offer while you can. I am thinking of getting one just to throw it in my backpack and use it on the go!

Follow