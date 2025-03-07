The Logitech Lift mouse got rid of my wrist pain, and it's on sale!

I’ve been working full time from a computer for about 14-15 years. And I am not even counting my college years and previous time in front of a screen. It was all fine until a couple of years ago, when I would start getting pain in my wrist after every long shift. I was worried and didn’t even want to think it could be some carpal tunnel syndrome issue. The Logitech Lift solved it all! I am proud to say I have been pain-free since I got it, and right now, you can get the Logitech Lift on sale for just $59. Get the Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse for $59 ($10.99 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The full discount only applies to the Graphite color version for right-handed users. The left-handed one is nearly as cheap at $59.99, just like the Rose and White models.

Logitech Lift Logitech Lift Vertical-style ergonomic computer mouse Available in three sizes, and left or right orientation, the Logitech Lift is a vertical hold computer mouse made for comfort. See price at Amazon Save $10.99 Limited Time Deal!

We know saving $10.99 isn’t exactly the deal of the century, but this is a product that is not very commonly on sale, and this happens to be a record-low price. It’s also something we would recommend even at full price, so saving is more of a cherry on top.

I can personally attest to the health benefits it can provide. Seriously, my wrist pains went completely away about a week after I got the Logitech Lift. I’ve been using it for about two years now, and my wrist is doing better than ever! I’ve gone through a wide variety of high-end, expensive mice through the years. They all promise comfort, but none have been as pleasant to use as this one, to me. What makes it special is the hand position, which has a 57-degree slant. This provides a more natural position that assimilates a handshake. It also forces you to release pressure from your wrist and instead spread the workload throughout your arm and shoulder.

As far as specs go, it is actually a pretty nice mouse, too. For example, I like using Logitech Flow, which makes it possible to move your mouse and keyboard across two computers. Essentially, you can move across a couple of laptops as if you were using multiple monitors. You can also customize the buttons using the Logi Options+ app, and it works on both MacOS and Windows. You can also pick between Bluetooth or the USB dongle for connection.

If I had to complain about something, it’s that I wish it had an integrated rechargeable battery. Instead, it uses a single AA battery. That said, I use rechargeable batteries, and it’s not really something I have to worry about often. Battery life is pretty good, and I only really replace the battery about twice a year. I do use my mouse every day for at least eight hours a day, though. More casual users should get about a whole year of battery life. If you care about laser sensitivity, the Logitech Lift has a maximum of 4,000 DPI (dots per inch). Unless you are a hardcore gamer, this is more than enough.

If you want in on this great mouse, make sure to catch this deal while you still can. We’re not sure when it will be gone. It’s not the coolest-looking and has no RGB, but it sure works!

