This is the coolest mouse for Star Wars fans, and it's $30 off!

The Logitech G502 X PLUS is already one of the most popular gaming mice around, but this limited-edition Star Wars version is out of this world. It is, by far, the coolest mouse any Star Wars fan could dream of. And right now, the Logitech G502 X PLUS Millenium Falcon Edition is $30 off, bringing the price down to $130. Buy the Logitech G502 X PLUS Millenium Falcon Edition mouse for $130

This sale is available directly from Amazon, and the offer is labeled as a “limited time deal.” This means it will probably go back to its normal $160 price point relatively soon.

The Millenium Falcon design is really cool, but this mouse isn’t all about looks. Looking past the design, it’s pretty much just a Logitech G502 X PLUS, which happens to be one of the most respected gaming mice in the industry. It comes jam-packed with amazing features and capabilities.

The optical sensor can reach up to 25,600dpi sensitivity, and it’s pretty light at just 106 grams. The mouse also features 13 programmable controls and buttons, giving you the freedom to customize your gaming experience to your liking.

Battery life is estimated at 120 hours of constant motion, and you can enjoy that sweet RGB lighting for 37 hours on a single charge. When it’s time to recharge, you can do so using USB-C. But you might not even need to, as it supports POWERPLAY, which means you can power it wirelessly using a supported mouse pad.

Ready to board? Go sign up for the Logitech G502 X PLUS Millenium Falcon Edition mouse as soon as possible, as limited time deals don’t tend to last too long.

Extra deal: Save $20 on the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S

If you don’t need an awesome-looking mouse with stunning performance, the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S is also nicely discounted today. You can get it for $70 right now, instead of the usual $80 price point.

This is a very well-respected mouse, offering top-levcel productivity on the go. You can connect it with up to three devices, and it supports Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, and Linux. It has a 70-hour battery life, and you can quickly recharge it using a USB-C cable. Its smaller profile makes it a very portable option for digital nomads, and it’s also known for working on almost any surface, including glass. And if you care for color options, it’s available in Graphite, Pale Gray, and Rose. The discount applies to all color variants, so take your pick!

