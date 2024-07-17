Deal: Get in the game with this Logitech G PRO X 2 headset 28% discount

Amazon Prime Day is coming to an end, but we have one more deal to highlight this savings holiday. Gamers who have been looking for a good gaming headset have probably looked at Logitech options. One of our favorites is the Logitech G PRO X 2 headset, and you can get it for just $180.49 right now. That’s a 28% discount on the full $249 price point! Get the Logitech G PRO X 2 headset for $180.49

You can take your pick between the Black and White color variants, but only the Black iteration will cost $180.49. While still discounted, the White model is a bit more expensive at $190. Also, keep in mind these are Prime Day deals, which means only Amazon Prime subscribers can access this offer. You might want to sign up if you’re going to take advantage of all these hot Prime Day deals, though. Even if it is for just a month. Also, keep in mind new members get a free 30-day trial, so you might not have to pay anything!

Logitech G PRO X 2 gaming headset Logitech G PRO X 2 gaming headset The newest iteration of the G Pro headset line merges the benefits of its wireless and wired predece The newest iteration of the G Pro headset line merges the benefits of its wireless and wired predecessors. The Logitech G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED features graphene headphone drivers, and a boatload of connection options. See price at Amazon Save $68.51 Prime Day Deal!

Our sister site, Sound Guys, put this headset through its rigorous tests and still gave the Logitech G Pro X 2 a great review. This is a high-end headset through and through, and our co-workers had very little to complain about. The main issue was the price, but a 28% discount really makes this a much more enticing gaming headset.

These are very comfortable, for starters, which is important to gamers. You want to make sure you can wear these for long gaming sessions, and we had no issues wearing the headset all day. Both audio and microphone quality are really good compared to most other headphones.

It’s also packed with connectivity options, touting a 3.5mm headset jack, as well as both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz dongle support, making it easy to connect to nearly any device or console. And if you want good battery life, it will be hard to beat this one. Sound Guys‘ standardized battery tests showed the Logitech G PRO X 2 headset can last over 88 hours!

Today is Prime Day’s last day, so these deals will be gone in a few hours. Act quickly if you want to be the proud owner of one of our favorite gaming headsets.

You might like

Comments