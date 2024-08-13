Google's Live Transcribe app is getting a very cool new trick for foldable phones

TL;DR Google is giving the Live Transcribe app a new Dual screen mode for foldables.

The new mode mirrors the transcription and typed responses on the cover screen to make conversations more seamless.

At the moment, it’s not clear if this new mode will support bilingual conversations, or if it’ll roll out to other book cover-style foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Google’s Live Transcribe app is getting a useful update with today’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold launch that will make conversations much more seamless for people who have a hearing impairment. The app is getting a new UI for foldables that utilizes both screens to facilitate face-to-face conversations.

Using Live Transcribe during a conversation isn’t the best experience at the moment. Users have to face their phone toward the other person to show their response, even on foldable devices that already have an additional screen facing the other way. While the experience is not changing on regular slab phones, Google is finally taking advantage of the cover screen on foldables to improve the flow of conversation.

Google has debuted a new Live Transcribe UI for foldables that mirrors the transcription on the cover screen. As you can see in the attached images, the app features a new Dual screen button to trigger the new UI. Tapping on it shows the transcription and typed responses on the cover screen, which should result in a more fluid experience. The new UI will be available on all foldable phones, including the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

At the moment, it’s not clear if Google will offer this new dual-screen UI for bilingual conversations. The updated UI will eliminate the need to switch between languages during a conversation, making it easier for people to talk to those who speak a different language. The Live Transcribe app already supports over 70 languages, so it makes little sense for Google to not offer the Dual screen mode for bilingual conversations.

