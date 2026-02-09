LineageOS just brought two of the best things about Pixels to custom ROMs

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR LineageOS 23.2 has been released, and the development team is now switching to a six-month cadence for major releases.

The updated custom ROM supports the Material 3 Expressive style, as well as a customizable quick settings panel.

Custom ROMs let you effectively swap to a different flavor of Android, and LineageOS is arguably the most popular option on the market. Now, the development team has announced LineageOS 23.2, and it brings a few notable changes.

The biggest change has nothing to do with features, though, as the team announced on its blog (h/t: r/android) that LineageOS will now adopt a six-month release cadence for its major releases. This comes after Google’s decision to switch AOSP to a bi-yearly release schedule. However, the team will still release security bulletins every month.

As for LineageOS 23.2 itself, it now supports the Material 3 Expressive visual style. This visual overhaul extends to several system apps as well, such as the calculator and music apps. Google’s refreshed UI emphasizes improved animations, background blur effects, improved menu layouts, slick fonts, and more.

Otherwise, the new LineageOS release also brings support for a fully customizable quick settings panel. This comes after Google brought a more personalized quick settings menu to Android 16 QPR1. We also praised this feature on Galaxy devices running the One UI 8.5 beta. So we’re glad to see this feature on LineageOS.

Other notable LineageOS 23.2 features include an “expanded” dark theme and more powerful file utilities for private space.

