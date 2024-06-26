Lifx launches the perfect entry-level smart light fixture for your smart home

Lifx

TL;DR Lifx has released a smart light fixture that’s far more affordable than its competitors.

The full-color LED smart fixture works without a hub, offers 2,500 lumens of dimmable light, and has dynamic lighting effects.

The Super Color Ceiling Light is available now for $89.97.

Smart light fixtures tend to be more capable than smart lights, offering a range of colors and lighting effects smart lights don’t typically provide. However, with that extra functionality also comes a hefty price tag. If that is the only thing that has stopped you from adding a smart light fixture to your smart home, then you may be interested to hear about Lifx’s latest offering.

Lifx has just released a new product that it calls the Super Color Ceiling Light. This smart light fixture comes at a price point that greatly undercuts its competition at $89.97. For comparison, Aqara’s ceiling light fixture sells for $150, while Philip Hue has a solution that costs $300.

But don’t underestimate this full-color smart LED light fixture just because it costs under $100. Lifx fits a lot of value into this package as its product offers numerous features including: 2,500 lumens of dimmable light

Uplight and downlight control (56 addressable downlight zones)

1,500K – 9,000K white light spectrum

Wi-Fi and Matter support

Voice control (via Alexa, Google, or Apple) Through the Lifx app, you can control the brightness, change light colors, or use one of the lighting effects from its library of custom dynamic effects. Some of these effects include a daytime sky with floating clouds, a night sky with meteors, and a sunset. You’ll also be able to control the uplighting and downlighting separately and automate your light settings so they work on a schedule.

Unlike other light fixtures, the Super Color Ceiling Light does not use a hub as it works over 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. However, it is a little smaller than its competitors coming in at 15 inches. As such, it may be more suitable for smaller areas like hallways or bedrooms rather than your living room.

You can get the Lifx Super Color Ceiling Light right now from Home Depot for $89.97. It is available in your choice of black or white trims. However, do note that the white trim offers 2,850 lumens, while the black option offers 2,500 lumens.

