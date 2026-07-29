This Life360 Tile Slim deal cuts the wallet tracker to just $19.99

Misplacing a wallet or travel holder can turn a normal day into a hassle fast. The Life360 Tile Slim is built for that exact problem, and there’s a good deal on it at Amazon right now. The tracker is down to $19.99 from its $24.95 recommended retail price, which is a 20% discount off RRP. That also matches the best deal we’ve seen on the device.

The Life360 Tile Slim is made for slim items like wallets, passport holders, and luggage, so it’s easier to tuck away than a bulkier tracker. The current 2024 model is about 2.5mm thin, weighs 14g, and has IP68 water resistance. It also packs up to 350ft of range, a 104dB ring, and a 3-year non-replaceable battery.

On the feature side, it works with the Life360 app and supports the main tools people want from a tracker, including ringing the device, finding your phone, and using community-based locating when something goes missing farther away. A new feature on 2024 Tile devices is SOS capability in the Life360 app, adding another layer to the broader Life360 setup.

Amazon shoppers also rate it 4.4 out of 5, which should give buyers some extra confidence. For anyone who keeps important cards, cash, or travel papers in one slim case, this is a handy pickup at a strong price.

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