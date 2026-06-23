If you need a wallet tracker, the Life360 Tile Slim is 41% off

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Wallets, passports, and luggage tags are exactly the kinds of items the Life360 Tile Slim is built for, since a normal tracker can be too bulky for those spots. There is a good chance to grab one for less right now as part of Prime Day 2026.

The Life360 Tile Slim is a card-style Bluetooth tracker with a thin 3.37 x 2.13 x 0.09 in design and a weight of about 14g. That size is the main draw here, because it is shaped to slip into slim spaces like wallet pockets, passport holders, laptop sleeves, and thin cases. It also works with the Life360 app on both iOS and Android, so it is not limited to one phone platform.

As for features, you get a 350ft Bluetooth range, a loud ring-to-find function, last-seen location in the app, and a phone-finder feature. The 2024 model adds Life360 SOS support, which lets the Tile button send an alert to your Life360 Circle. The battery is rated for three years, although it is non-replaceable.

The deal brings the price down to $19.99 from a recommended retail price of $33.99. That is a 41% discount relative to the RRP, and it matches the lowest price we have seen this year. It also has a 4.4 review score.

This discount is for Amazon Prime members. If you are not already signed up, you can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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