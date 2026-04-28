Using AirPods with your Android just got a whole lot more convenient

TL;DR LibrePods, an open-source app which unlocks AirPods features on Android, is now available on the Play Store.

The app has been updated to work without rooting, though the list of supported devices is currently limited.

This has. been accomplished after Google recently patched a longstanding bug in Android.

Although the walls surrounding Apple’s prized, exclusive (metaphorical) garden may be far from being razed completely, several recent developments have at least opened a few cracks. While the biggest blow comes courtesy of Google, thanks to the EU’s mandate, opening up AirDrop for select Android devices. Meanwhile, certain developers have also been challenging Apple’s monopoly over its hardware, such as the AirPods. Although the AirPods work over Bluetooth, a widely used open communications standard, their key features have been limited to iOS or macOS users. A developer has been attempting to plow through the difficulties and recently started distributing an app that overcomes challenges with using AirPods with Android.

LibrePods, which lets users enjoy a feature-rich experience with Apple’s AirPods on their Android devices, has been available for users to try since last year. However, if you were to install the app on your device, there were two hiccups. First, LibrePods had to be downloaded from GitHub and then sideloaded, which could have raised security concerns. Second, the app required root, which would have automatically deterred a lot of users.

More recently, however, these issues have been resolved. LibrePods’ developer, Kavish Devar, recently posted on Reddit about Google having fixed a longstanding bug that required root access for LibrePods. As a result, the app now works without the need to root.

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Alas, since the bug was only recently patched by Google as part of the Android 16 QPR3 update, only a handful of devices actually benefit from it. You shouldn’t have to worry if you own a Pixel device with the Android 16 QPR3 update already installed or one running Android 17 Beta 3 or later. Along with these, OPPO has already patched the bug as part of its Android 16 update. Therefore, OnePlus and OPPO devices running ColorOS 16 will support LibrePods without root.

However, if you own any other device, you may be out of luck, at least until the manufacturer upgrades it to Android 17. For instance, owners of Samsung phones and tablets will have to wait until One UI 9 is available.

LibrePods is now easier to download While Google ironed out the issue, the developer is also making it easier to access the app. In addition to being available on GitHub, the app can now be easily downloaded from the Google Play Store. In addition to a sense of ease, the fact that it’s available on the Play Store — and is constantly scanned for threats or viruses by Google’s Play Protect program — should inspire greater confidence in users.

With LibrePods, you can enjoy features such as viewing the exact battery percentage, adjusting ANC mode, enabling wear detection, and more.

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