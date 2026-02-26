LG XBOOM 360 deal: A serious speaker at a third of the price!

Are you looking for a speaker that can really push some sound? Here’s one that will blow your socks off, and it is at a third of the price it would usually go for. You can take this home for a mere $99.99! Buy the LG XBOOM 360 speaker for just $99.99 ($200 off)

This offer is available from Woot.com. This is an Amazon-owned deals website, so it comes from a trusted source. There is a limit of three units per customer. Woot mentions the deal will be available for two more days or “until sold out”.

The LG XBOOM 360 isn’t your typical Bluetooth speaker. As you can see in the image above, it is a hefty piece of equipment, weighing in at 5.8kg and measuring 51.3cm tall.

Is so much speaker worth it? Well, if you’re going to use a single speaker to throw a serious party, this is one of the very few options that is guaranteed to perform adequately. Our sister site, SoundGuys.com, tested it and found it to get really loud. It also sounds great at all volumes, so distortion won’t be an issue here. It’s also omnidirectional, so it will easily fill a room regardless of where you place it.

We can’t talk about this speaker without mentioning the design. Yes, it is very unique, but it happens to look pretty nice and modern. We think it will look pretty nice in any room. It might be a lovely centerpiece, too, as the cool light in the middle will add some flavor to any setting.

Oh, and the cool thing about this behemoth of a speaker is that it is built with a bit of mobility in mind. It actually has an integrated battery that can run it for about 10 hours with the light off.

Want in on this deal? While this model is getting a bit old (from 2022), this is still an awesome speaker. It will awe most people who see it, and will produce an impressively loud sound. At $99.99, it is also a great deal.

