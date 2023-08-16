LG wants you to pay $1,000 for this TV you can carry in a briefcase

LG

TL;DR LG’s latest portable TV lets you carry it around in a briefcase.

The StandbyMe Go also has a built-in battery for three hours of playtime.

It can be used in landscape and portrait modes.

If you have $1,000 to spend on tech for media consumption, you can not only buy a powerful flagship phone or a big-screen tablet, but you can now get a whole portable TV to carry around in its very own briefcase. LG’s StandbyMe Go is a touchscreen TV that comes in a hard-sided case to protect the screen while you’re on the go.

The LG StandbyMe Go’s impressive yet odd attributes don’t just end here. It’s got a built-in battery that lasts up to three hours. “Watch movies on the beach, tailgate at the big game, or enjoy family time in the backyard. The StanbyMe Go goes wherever you need to be entertained,” LG writes on its website.

LG

You can not only watch the StandbyMe Go in landscape mode, but a stand included in the briefcase also lets you rotate the TV 90 degrees in portrait modes should you want to browse social media platforms. You can even lay the TV flat in its case when you’re simply listening to music or playing a game.

As far as the tech specs go, the LG StanbyMe Go features a 27-inch FHD 1080P (1,920 x 1,080) display with a 60Hz refresh rate, Bluetooth 5.0, four speakers with a 20W output, Wi-Fi connectivity, one HDMI port, and one USB port.

Should you feel the need to buy this portable TV, you can now pre-order it for $999.99 from LG’s website. Pre-order benefits include a free LG XBOOM 360 Bluetooth Speaker. Shipping is expected to begin later this month.

