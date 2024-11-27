Save $650 on the super cool LG StanbyME Go portable TV

LG

Call me crazy, but the LG StanbyME Go portable screen is about the coolest display I have seen in years. It comes built into a briefcase you can carry around! The thing is, the full $1,199.99 retail price is a bit too much for what would technically be considered a glorified portable monitor. At just $546.99, though, today’s Black Friday offer is looking quite tempting! Buy the LG StanbyME Go for just $546.99!

This deal is available from Amazon, and the full discount comes in two stages. First, there is an automatic Black Friday deal that brings the price down to $796.99. If you look closer, though, there is an on-page coupon you can activate by clicking on Redeem. This will reduce the price to $546.99.

The LG StanbyME Go is something else. For starters, it looks quite gorgeous, and it’s easy to carry around, thanks to the built-in handle and briefcase design. The coolest part about this screen is that the briefcase comes with a built-in battery that can run the display for three hours. The 27-inch screen has a Full HD resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. For sound, it sports four speakers with a 20W output.

These specs are barely what make the LG StanbyME Go special, though. It’s what it can do that really makes it stand out. For starters, it gives you the flexibility to view it in both landscape and portrait orientation. It has a touchscreen, too, which is a beauty to use when navigating through its built-in smart TV platform.

LG

It runs on the LG webOS smartTV platform, so you can stream all your favorite content without the need for an external source! It even comes with its own remote. Of course, there is also an HDMI port, just in case you want to plug anything into it or prefer using it as a monitor. There’s also a USB port in there.

All things considered, while the LG StandByME is looking like a very sweet proposition at this price. You might want to sign up for it soon, if you want in on this deal. These coupon discounts don’t tend to last very long.

You might like

Comments