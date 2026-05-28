The best deal of the year on this LG QNED soundbar just landed, saving you 29%!

When it comes to upgrading TV audio, a great soundbar can make all the difference. And if you’re looking for a sleek, capable option, the LG S70TY is worth checking out, especially with its recent price drop on Amazon.

Right now, the LG S70TY Dolby Atmos soundbar is available for $249.99, which is $100 off its list price. While the savings represent a 29% reduction versus retail, the soundbar offers solid features that deliver immersive entertainment value.

The LG S70TY packs powerful audio with its 3.1.1-channel setup and wireless subwoofer. It’s designed as a perfect companion to LG QNED Series TVs, but it works well with other TVs too. Dolby Atmos and DTS technologies ensure clear dialogue and rich, spatial sound that can fill even larger rooms. You also get WOW Orchestra functionality, which combines audio from your LG soundbar and TV for a seamless listening experience. Stylish and compact, it fits neatly below or can be wall-mounted for a clean, integrated look.

According to the price history, this deal is priced $59.14 below the average price tracked over the past 90 days, making it an appealing choice in terms of savings. It’s also the lowest price the soundbar has hit in 2026.

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