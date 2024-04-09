Best Buy drops the LG S65Q soundbar system by $150

LG is one of the biggest names in the soundbar market, and Best Buy has some fantastic deals on a number of the brand’s top options this week. Our pick of the bunch is the 43% price drop on the LG S65Q 3.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer. The discount drops the price from $350 to an extremely tempting $199.99. LG S65Q 3.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $199.99 ($150 off)

The LG S65Q levels up your home audio experience with a 3.1-channel system — including a center channel that enhances on-screen dialogue — backed by 420W of power for impactful sound. It incorporates DTS Virtual:X for a virtual immersive audio experience, making movies, music, and games feel more lifelike. Thanks to Meridian Audio Technology, it also expertly upmixes stereo content to multichannel audio for a more enveloping sound environment.

The soundbar supports High-Res Audio for extra clarity and detail, while LG Sound Sync allows for even easier wireless connectivity with LG TVs. Additional features include TV Sound Mode Share for optimized TV and soundbar audio collaboration, Sound Bar Mode Control for easy mode switching, and Bluetooth connectivity for when you prefer to stream from your phone or tablet directly to the soundbar.

Ready to upgrade? You only have a few days to decide. Hit the widget above to learn more.

