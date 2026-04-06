LG's canceled rollable just embarrassed 2026 phones in a teardown video

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TL;DR YouTuber Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything obtained and fully disassembled LG’s unreleased Rollable phone.

The teardown shows LG’s impressively engineered device with a motorized expanding display that still feels ahead of 2026 smartphones.

The video highlights how close LG came to shipping a groundbreaking rollable handset before shutting down its mobile division.

In a rare, detailed look at a device the public was never meant to see, YouTuber Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything has torn down LG’s unreleased rollable smartphone. The video reveals a near-finished product that still looks futuristic even though it was developed many years ago.

Originally planned for a 2021 launch before LG shut down its mobile division, the rollable phone uses a motorized mechanism to expand a standard-sized handset into a small tablet-like device. The extra screen space rolls out of the display like a high‑tech scroll, rather than relying on a folding hinge like modern foldable phones. If this looks familiar, it’s also because we recently saw a similar slidable concept from Samsung Display at MWC 2026.

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But coming back to the LG Rollable that never was, it’s surprising to see that the phone’s party trick, a.k.a. its slide-out display, looks surprisingly polished even in 2026. With a swipe, the 5.5‑inch screen stretches to almost 7.5 inches, approaching iPad mini territory without a crease or manual unfolding.

LG even built in software tricks, including animated wallpapers that grow with the screen and a rear second display mode where the flexible panel tucks under a glass back to show widgets and camera previews. According to LG’s own internal rating cited in the video, the mechanism was designed for around 200,000 extensions.

Once the YouTuber removes the curved flexible OLED, we see a fine “zipper‑like” support structure on the edges and dust‑blocking bristles lining the housing to protect the rolled section of the screen. Twin geared motors, assisted by three spring‑loaded arms, keep the panel extending smoothly and evenly.

Honestly, the setup appears heavily over‑engineered, and something that might not be ideal to manufacture at scale had the phone actually hit the market. However, it’s extremely impressive to watch how well it all comes together inside, something design and engineering advancements could further improve in today’s day and age.

The rest of the phone is specced like a typical flagship from its era, including a 4,500mAh battery, a 64MP main camera with optical image stabilization, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, a rear fingerprint sensor, and USB‑C connectivity.

The years-old, unreleased rollable actually survive the teardown.

Perhaps the most impressive moment in the video is seeing the years-old, unreleased rollable actually survive the teardown. After removing glass panels, bezels, and scores of screws to lift out the flexible screen and motor assembly, Nelson reassembles the device and successfully powers it back on. This shows that LG made the intricate rollable capable of enduring a full dissection should repairs be required.

The LG Rollable may have been ahead of its time back in 2021, but in today’s foldable-obsessed market, a comeback could hit very differently. Who knows, it might just become that aspirational device that enthusiasts are willing to drop thousands on.

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