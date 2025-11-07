LG’s 3-in-1 MoodMate projector brings color, sound, and streaming to your living room

LG

TL;DR LG launched its new MoodMate 3-in-1 device, combining a projector, mood lamp, and Bluetooth speaker.

It projects up to 120 inches at 1080p and 300 lumens of output, or lights up in nine colors at five brightness levels.

Though launched in South Korea, wider rollout is expected later this year under the CineBeam M lineup.

LG’s newest home projector isn’t content just projecting movies. The LG MoodMate wants to be your big screen, mood light, and Bluetooth speaker all at once. It features a unique design that blurs the line between home theater and lifestyle gadget.

Launched in South Korea, the MoodMate is a standing projector with a design LG says was inspired by floor lamps. It boasts a compact, portable unit capable of projecting images up to 120 inches at Full HD (1080p) with specs including 300 ANSI lumens of brightness and HDR support. It’s powered by LG’s webOS platform for built-in streaming apps and features HDMI and USB ports for external connections. With a 1.2:1 throw ratio, auto correction features, and an upright, space-saving build, it’s easy to reposition from room to room.

The twist is in its name. Alongside projection duties, the MoodMate doubles as a mood lamp, casting soft ambient light in nine colors and five brightness levels. The feature is meant to help the projector blend into your space when not in use, functioning more like home decor than hardware. LG’s pitch is that it can influence the atmosphere of a room even when not being used for movie nights.

To that end, it also functions as a wireless Bluetooth speaker, so you can stream audio from your phone to complement the mood lighting. The built-in speakers promise balanced, room-filling sound with support for stereo playback, making it as much a compact sound system as a display device. It’s not likely to rival a dedicated soundbar, but for casual listening or small spaces, the multi-purpose setup offers practical value.

Of course, versatility comes with limits. At 300 lumens, this isn’t a projector for bright environments, and the built-in audio likely won’t satisfy anyone chasing cinematic depth. The MoodMate launched in South Korea for 990,000 KRW (~$680), with wider availability expected later this year in Europe under LG’s CineBeam M lineup. Whether the 3-in-1 concept will make its way to the US remains to be seen.

