You need a new laptop, and this LG Gram deal is hard to pass up

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

We’ve been meaning to talk to you about your laptop. Frankly, it’s looking a bit old. It takes too long to boot up, runs hot, and has some gunk under the keyboard that makes it a nightmare to type on. Isn’t it time for an upgrade? If you agree, have we got some good news for you: an LG gram deal on Amazon for its Big Deal Days event is simply too good to pass up!

For a limited time, you can get a 15.6-inch LG Gram with an Intel Core i7 13th-gen processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal SSD storage for just $999. That’s a whopping $500 off its list price of $1,499! 15.6-inch LG Gram laptop w/ Core i7 and 512GB SSD for $999 ($500 off)

As one would expect from a Gram, this laptop is impossibly thin and light. It’s only 2.5 pounds and nearly half an inch thick, making it easy to transport yet still powerful enough to handle your heavy tasks. It’s not going to be a gaming powerhouse since it lacks a discrete GPU, but it does have a full HDMI port for connecting to a TV for presentations and the like.

The only problem with this LG Gram deal is that it won’t last. Big Deal Days is almost over already, so you need to jump on this one ASAP. You’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to see this $999 price, too. If you don’t have one, we’ve got you: just sign up for this 30-day Amazon Prime trial and then cancel before the time is up. That way, you can get this awesome deal and not need to pay anything extra for Prime!

