LG's unveils OLED gaming monitor with a blistering 480Hz refresh rate

LG

TL;DR LG has unveiled a new 27-inch gaming monitor.

The monitor boasts an eye-poppingly high 480Hz refresh rate.

LG plans on unveiling 31.5, 34, 39, and 45-inch models at CES 2024.

LG is well-known in the industry for its gaming monitors and TVs, which range from your average 27-inch monitors to gigantic ultrawide displays. Ahead of CES 2024, LG is introducing another monitor to its collection, and that monitor has a feature that’s almost overkill.

Today, the company announced it has completed the development of a new 27-inch QHD gaming OLED display. What makes this monitor particularly special is that it’s capable of delivering an eye-poppingly high 480Hz refresh rate.

The ability of the human eye to track images can vary a lot depending on the situation. According to a study, the usual maximum observable rate is normally between 50-90Hz. However, under the right conditions, some people can see at rates over 500Hz. So 480Hz would be close to the edge of what people can observe under the best conditions.

On top of the insane refresh rate, LG claims this monitor will also have “the fastest response time (0.03ms) of any panel on the market today.” In addition, LG says it plans on unveiling 31.5, 34, 39, and 45-inch models at CES 2024.

Last month, we reported on the 32-inch model that has a “Dual-Hz” feature. This feature allows it to switch between 4K at 240Hz and 1080p at 480Hz with a single input.

Comments