Not even paying $2,000 can save you from screensaver ads on LG OLED TVs

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR LG’s premium OLED TVs are now getting screensaver ads, according to a new report.

The LG TVs in question start at $2,400 but show screensaver ads for the company’s free TV channels.

Advertising is pervasive on many streaming boxes, and we’ve also seen this trend on cheap TVs. Now, it turns out that even high-end OLED TVs are getting ads.

Flat Panels HD recently reviewed the latest LG G4 OLED TV and found that it offered screensaver ads. These full-screen ads reportedly appear for an unspecified amount of time before a conventional screensaver kicks in. The ad seen by the outlet promoted LG’s free ad-supported TV service. Check out the image below.

LG’s advertising unit touted screensaver ads as a full-screen ad format earlier this month, along with an example of an ad for a car. This strongly suggests that screensaver ads won’t be limited to LG’s free channels and will expand to third-party products and services. We’re also guessing that screensaver ads will eventually come to older LG OLED TVs too.

Either way, we’ve grown accustomed to seeing ads on streaming boxes and cheap TVs. But this LG G4 OLED TV starts at $2,400, so you certainly wouldn’t expect ads on such an expensive TV set.

Fortunately, Flat Panels HD notes that you can disable screensaver ads for now by visiting Settings > Additional Settings > Screen Saver Promotion. But we really shouldn’t need to do this in the first place.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments