Bend it like LG: The world's first 5K2K bendable monitor brings all the pixels

The UltraGear OLED Bendable Gaming Monitor has a 5,120 x 2,160 resolution and can turn into a 900R curved screen.

The Korean company hasn’t revealed pricing or availability details just yet.

We’ve seen several bendable displays over the years, allowing users to go from a flat screen for productivity to a curved display for more immersion in games. Now, LG has revealed a bendable monitor with a difference.

LG has announced the UltraGear OLED Bendable Gaming Monitor (model 45GX990A), which it says is the “world’s first 5K2K-resolution bendable OLED display.” The Korean brand says it can go from flat to a 900R curved screen in “seconds.”

The new 45-inch monitor packs a 5,120 x 2,160 resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. This technically means you can enjoy 4K content while still having room to spare for multitasking. This screen also uses WOLED tech, which uses a white OLED emitter instead of separate red, blue, and green emitters as seen in conventional OLED panels.

What else should you know about the Bendable Gaming Monitor? Other notable features include the firm’s anti-glare and low-reflection coating, and an improved Dual Mode feature to switch between preset resolutions and refresh rate combinations. You’re also getting DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1, USB-C with 90W PD support, and certification for NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Don’t care about the bendable monitor? Then the LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor drops the bending feature in favor of a fixed, 800R curved screen. But it’s otherwise identical to the Bendable Gaming Monitor.

There’s no word on pricing or availability just yet, but we’re guessing that these details will be revealed at CES 2025 next week.

