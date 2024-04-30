Best deal yet on the new Lexar 2TB Portable SSD

We could all do with a bit of extra offline storage, and Lexar is one of the top brands for delivering such solutions. One of its latest devices is the Lexar 2TB SL500 Portable SSD and despite launching just two months ago, you can now score this expansive external SSD at a 26% discount on Amazon. Lexar 2TB SL500 Portable SSD for $169.49 ($61 off)

This is the highest-capacity variant of the external SSD and is compatible with the vast majority of modern devices. Whether you want to attach the slim device to the back of your iPhone 15, move some vids from your Android phone, backup a tablet, or free up some space on your Xbox, all of these possibilities and many more are on the table.

This version of the Lexar 2TB SL500 offers USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 capabilities, delivering impressive speeds up to 2,000MBps read and 1,800MBps write, significantly expediting file transfers. These admirable specs are packed into a case the size of a credit card and less than 5mm thick, with a stylish metal design that ensures durability and portability.

The SSD also comes equipped with a USB-C data cable and includes Lexar DataShield software for 256-bit AES file encryption. A five-year warranty is thrown in for some extra peace of mind.

This is one of Amazon’s limited-time deals, which might mean you have the rest of the week or that it’ll be gone by the end of the day. Hit the widget above to catch it while you can.

You might like

Comments