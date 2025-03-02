Lenovo's Smart Connect is getting smarter and more useful with its latest update

TL;DR Lenovo and Motorola have announced a new update to Smart Connect, bringing Moto AI to the multi-device experience suite that users can trigger through voice and text commands.

Users can also use natural language commands to search through files.

There’s also a new customizable dashboard showing all your devices in one place.

Getting just the latest and greatest Android phone no longer cuts it, as most people have more than one device they regularly use. We’ve seen smartphone makers increasingly steer towards a connected device ecosystem, and consumers also love the idea of it. Lenovo and Motorola threw their hat into the ring with their Smart Connect solution last year at MWC 2024. This year, at MWC 2025, Smart Connect is getting new Moto AI features that elevate the multi-device ecosystem experience.

Smart Connect already features cross-device integration and file management. With an upcoming update, users will be able to trigger Moto AI through a voice or text command to execute tasks like casting their phone’s content to their Miracast-supported TV or extending it to their PC or tablet through Wi-Fi or USB-C.

There’s also a new AI Search feature within Smart Connect that lets people use natural language to resurface documents on the Lenovo YOGA Tab Plus (16GB) tablet. For instance, users can ask Smart Connect to “grab restaurant receipts,” and the software will supposedly retrieve it for you in seconds.

Perhaps the highlight of the new Smart Connect update is the new customizable dashboard that shows users all of their compatible devices, including Moto Tag, Moto Buds, and even their PC, in one place. This adds sanity back to the multi-device ecosystem, letting users manage, add, or disconnect devices and check battery life through the dashboard.

The update is also said to bring third-party integration, which should give more Android users the freedom to experience select Smart Connect features. We’ve contacted Motorola to clarify what these features and select restrictions entail.

Motorola says the latest Smart Connect update will be available on any Windows 10 or later PC through the Microsoft store in the coming weeks. It will also be coming to select Lenovo tablets and Motorola devices through the Google Play Store.

