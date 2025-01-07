The first laptop with a rollable screen is here, but it's really expensive

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

TL;DR Lenovo has launched the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6, which is the first commercial laptop with a rollable display.

The screen extends vertically to give users a larger display.

The new laptop will go on sale in Q1 2025 and will retail for $3,499, making it a very expensive proposition.

Lenovo revealed a concept laptop with a rollable screen at MWC 2023, and this enables a larger display at the touch of a button. It was only a concept at the time, but the company has now launched the first commercial PC with a rollable display.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 has a 14-inch OLED screen (120Hz, 400 nits brightness) that can expand vertically to become a 16.7-inch display. You can expand the rollable screen by either tapping a button or making a hand gesture.

The Chinese brand mentioned a few use cases for this display, such as reading documents, coding, project management, and content creation. It also supports multiple app windows, reducing the need for a monitor in some situations. We’re also guessing that while the laptop isn’t designed for games, it might be handy for old-school arcade titles like vertically scrolling shoot ’em ups.

As for specs, the rollable laptop tops out with an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 processor, up to 32GB of RAM, a maximum of 1TB of Gen 4 SSD storage, and a 66Wh battery. Other I/O options include a 3.5mm jack, Bluetooth 5.4, a fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 7, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. The laptop also comes with a 65W USB-C GaN power adapter.

Want to buy the first laptop with a rollable screen? The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 has a vague Q1 2025 launch window and a recommended price of $3,499. That makes it way more expansive than the Lenovo X1 Fold series, which has a folding screen and starts at $2,499. You’ll be paying a premium for more screen real estate, but that rollable design is definitely more expensive.

This PC also comes after several companies revealed their own concept phones with rollable screens in recent years. However, none of these manufacturers have followed up with a commercial release. So we’re glad to see Lenovo take the plunge with this tech, even if it’s only on a laptop.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments