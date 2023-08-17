Here's what Lenovo's Steam Deck rival could look like

TL;DR Images of the rumored Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming console have leaked.

The device appears to be a Steam Deck competitor with removable controllers like the Nintendo Switch. It is said to run Windows 11 and could come with an AMD Phoenix processor.

There is no word on the device’s pricing, release, and availability yet.

The Nintendo Switch gets credit for re-igniting the market for handheld gaming consoles, while the Steam Deck gets credit for elevating the experience and making it comparable to traditional console and PC gaming. Devices like the ASUS ROG Ally took the idea and ran with it. Lenovo wants to throw its hat into the ring, as images have now appeared of its take on a handheld gaming console, the Lenovo Legion Go.

WindowsReport has leaked images of the Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming console. Based on these leaked images, Lenovo seems to be taking some of the best parts of the Switch and the Steam Deck and merging them into one device.

At first glance, the Lenovo Legion Go appears rather ordinary, with similarities to the Steam Deck and the ROG Ally. But one of the images showcases how the side-mounted controllers can be removed from the main body of the handheld console like you can on the Nintendo Switch.

There is also a trackpad on the right controller, which should make it easy to navigate on the console. There are also plenty of additional buttons on either controller, including the usual shoulder buttons and several grip buttons. We even see a scroll wheel on the inner side of the right controller.

Couple this with a kickstand for the display, and you have a solid handheld console perfect for playing at a distance. The touchscreen is also said to be 8-inch in size, so you won’t be struggling to see characters on the screen either.

As for its other specs, the report suggests that the Lenovo Legion Go is running Windows 11. It could come with AMD’s new Phoenix processors. We see some large vents on the top and back of the device, all of which suggest that you should be capable of playing high-end games on this.

The console could also have two USB-C ports (one on the top and one at the bottom), a microSD slot, and physical power and volume control buttons. The device’s thickness suggests a hefty battery, though its capacity specification has not leaked yet.

There’s no further word on if and when Lenovo plans to launch this device and how much it could cost. But the images look pretty good, and we’re excited to see how the device competes with the likes of the ROG Ally and Steam Deck for gaming.

