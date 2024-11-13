Deal: The Lenovo Legion Go is well over $150 off right now

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Lenovo Legion Go is among our favorite handheld gaming consoles. It mixes the best of all gaming capabilities in such devices, bringing powerful performance, portability, a versatile design, and full Windows support. The price certainly matches its greatness, though, with a $699.99 retail price point. Lucky for you, there’s a really nice sale on it right now, and you can take the Lenovo Legion Go home, or wherever you want, for just $542.44. Buy the Lenovo Legion Go for just $542.44

This offer is available from Amazon. This discount specifically applies to the model with 512GB of storage. If you want the 1TB version, Best Buy is selling it for $649.99 after a $100 discount.

There are multiple reasons why we love the Lenovo Legion Go so much. I am sure many of the gamers around here will agree when we talk a bit about what it has to offer. Let’s kick things off with the performance. This handheld device has a bunch of raw power for such a portable product. It comes with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chipset and 16GB of RAM. As already mentioned, this version comes with 512GB of storage, but you can expand it up to 2TB using the microSD card slot. Those specs are actually better than many laptops!

Talking about laptops, this device is similar to one. It runs Windows 11. This means that it can definitely play games, but you can also use it for anything else Windows can do. If you have a keyboard and mouse, you can even handle documents, game with these peripherals. Or you can connect to it a monitor and run it as a PC! Aside from being able to use other Windows apps, the full desktop OS will be very helpful because there are no limitations here. You can use Xbox Gamepass, Steam, Epic Games, or install games directly. There are really no limitations with the Lenovo Legion Go, at least in terms of platform support.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

When on the go, it will work as a great handheld gaming console. You can also detach the controller parts, which adds a level of versatility akin to the Nintendo Switch. The screen part has an adjustable kickstand for tabletop usage.

Lenovo pulled a really neat trick out of its sleeve. The right-side controller can function as a mouse, making this a great option for first-person shooting titles. The display measures 8.8 inches, and has a QHD+ resolution with a super smooth 144Hz refresh rate. It’s also pretty color-accurate, covering 97% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum. The Lenovo Legion Go doesn’t really go on sale as common as other tech gadgets, so you might want to take advantage of this deal while it lasts.

