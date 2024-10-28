Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld breaks to a new record-low price

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Lenovo Legion Go is still among the hottest handheld gaming consoles, running great specs, a versatile design, and a price that matches its greatness. It’s not cheap at a starting price of $699.99, but here at Android Authority we’re always on the lookout for great deals, and today we have an amazing one for you. The Lenovo Legion Go has reached a record-low price of $499, saving you a nice $200.99 bucks! Buy the Lenovo Legion Go for $499

This deal is available from Amazon and Best Buy, although the latter has it for a bit more at $499.99. We’re focusing on Amazon for convenience, as we know many of you already shop there. Here’s the link to the Best Buy page, though. In both cases, the discount only applies to the 512GB model.

The Lenovo Legion Go is definitely one of our favorite gaming handhelds. It has a bunch of raw power, the convenience of running Windows, and removable Nintendo Switch-like controllers. Let’s start with the specs. The device runs on an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor and 16GB of RAM. As already mentioned, this model comes with 512GB of storage. While that may not seem like much for storing games, you can expand the storage by up to 2TB using the microSD card slot.

You’ll be gaming on an 8.8-inch QHD+ display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. The screen covers 97% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, so it’s very color-accurate. While the device is slightly heavier than its competitors at 850g, it offers a really comfortable gaming experience and includes an adjustable kickstand for tabletop use. Of course, the removable controllers help, allowing for that Nintendo Switch-like experience, but Lenovo takes things a bit further. The right controller can also function as a mouse for those first-person shooter titles!

The biggest lure here is that the Lenovo Legion Go runs on Windows 11. This means you can use platforms like Xbox Game Pass, Steam, Epic Games, or whatever else you prefer. I mean, you could even use it as a portable computing device to do everyday stuff like writing documents, creating presentations, browsing the web, and more. The smaller screen won’t be very comfortable for those tasks, but it will help in a pinch!

Again, this is a record-low price we’ve never seen this product reach before. These deals don’t typically last long, so act quickly, before the price goes back to normal.

