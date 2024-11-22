Black Friday deals: Lenovo Legion Go vs ASUS ROG Ally X

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for gamers and techies. Black Friday deals are popping up all over the place, and discounts on our favorite gadgets are getting hot. If you’ve been looking for a worthy handheld console, right now, our favorites are the Lenovo Legion Go and ASUS ROG Ally X. Both are on sale today! Let’s help you figure out which offer you should take advantage of. Buy the Lenovo Legion Go for $499.99 ($200 off) Buy the ASUS ROG Ally X for $699.99 ($100 off)

These Black Friday deals are available from different retailers. The Lenovo Legion Go offer comes from Amazon, though you can also get it from Best Buy at the same price. On the other hand, the ASUS ROG Ally X sale is only featured on Best Buy.

Lenovo Legion Go

If you want the best bang per buck, the Lenovo Legion Go is definitely your best bet here. Not to mention, it is a top pick for us. This is a Windows 11-powered machine with Nintendo Switch-like removable controllers. It’s technically a portable computer, which means you can access any PC game and even take advantage of platforms like Steam, Xbox Game Pass, Epic Games, or download games directly from the developer’s website. In fact, you can do anything Windows is capable of, including working on documents, browsing the web, or whatever you wish.

It’s a pretty capable machine, too. It sports an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor and 16GB of RAM. This is the base storage version with 512GB, which isn’t too much for gamers, but you can expand it up to 2TB using the microSD card slot.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

You’ll enjoy an 8-inch QHD+ display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, perfect for mobile gaming. And if you care for color accuracy, it can reproduce 97% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Lenovo thought about everything with this one. The unit has a kickstand, so you can set it on any flat surface. The removable controllers allow you to game without carrying the whole thing, too. Another cool feature is that the right controller can also work as a mouse, so you can have the winning edge with first-person shooter titles.

ASUS ROG Ally X

We usually prefer the Lenovo Legion Go over the ASUS ROG Ally, but the ASUS ROG Ally X is a whole other story. This is the new and improved higher-end version of the regular Ally.

You still get an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, but RAM has been significantly bumped to 24GB. There is also more integrated storage, starting at 1TB. It also gets a microSD card reader, and the good news is that ASUS fixed the issue that was frying memory cards in the previous generation.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Another huge complaint about the ASUS ROG Ally was its lackluster battery life. ASUS also fixed this with the ROG Ally X, doubling the battery size. It’s now 80Wh instead of 40Wh. There’s now a slightly rounder design, which we found was great for ergonomics. It also gets an eight-way D-pad instead of a four-way one, and the rear buttons are now smaller to avoid accidental presses. A USB 4.0 port now replaces the XG Mobile port. It also has improved cooling.

Of course, it also runs on Windows 11, so you get all the benefits we mentioned in the previous section. Get gaming with these handheld consoles soon, before these deals go away. These are Black Friday deals, so we don’t see prices going any lower in a while.

You might like

Comments