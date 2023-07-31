Lenovo allegedly prepping an 8-inch Windows-based Steam Deck competitor

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR According to a new rumor, there could be a so-called Lenovo Legion Go device in the works.

This would be a Windows-powered gaming handheld similar to an ASUS ROG Ally or Steam Deck.

Allegedly, the Legion Go could have an 8-inch display and a brand new AMD Ryzen chip.

Although there had been plenty of handheld gaming PCs on the market beforehand, Valve’s Steam Deck really changed the market. Now, it seems everyone is trying to grab a piece of the pie, most notably ASUS with its well-received ROG Ally.

Now, it appears Lenovo could step into the fold. According to a rumor stemming from Windows Central, there could be a so-called “Lenovo Legion Go” in the works. Legion is the sub-brand Lenovo uses for its gaming products. If you’ll remember, this is where the company put its gaming phones, but Lenovo fully exited that market earlier this year.

With this new rumor, we can see the possible reason Lenovo cut out its gaming phone ambitions. According to the rumor, the Legion Go could have an 8-inch display, which would be larger than the 7-inch displays on both the Steam Deck and the ROG Ally. It could also have a new Phoenix processor, which comes under the AMD Ryzen line. This would probably make it more powerful than the ROG Ally. However, we haven’t seen these launch yet, so we can’t say much about them.

Outside of this info, we don’t know much else about the Lenovo Legion Go. Keep in mind that this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Lenovo working on a gaming handheld. Last time, the rumor mill suggested the company was working on an Android-based handheld with a focus on game streaming, similar to the Razer Edge. This never came to be, though. Therefore, it is totally possible that we’ll never see this Legion Go land.

Since we have no renders or other solid info on this device, we’re going to speculate we won’t see it this year. If you have your eyes on a gaming handheld in 2023, the Steam Deck or the ROG Ally are probably still your best options.

