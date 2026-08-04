This highly rated Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is just $279 until midnight!

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is built for the kind of daily laptop use most people actually need, and Best Buy has it on sale right now. This Lenovo model packs a 14-inch 2K touchscreen into a slim, lightweight design that is easy to carry for school, web browsing, streaming, and everyday tasks.

This Chromebook is aimed at students and anyone who wants a low-cost laptop for basic productivity. The configuration in this deal includes a MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor, 8GB of memory, and 128GB UFS storage. ChromeOS keeps the focus on browsing, docs, streaming, and schoolwork, while Lenovo also leans on all-day battery life and low-power efficiency as major selling points. The IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook also puts practical connectivity front and center, and Lenovo highlights recycled materials and energy-efficiency certifications as part of the package.

You can get the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook for just $279 at Best Buy, down from its $529 recommended retail price. That saves you $250, a 47% discount off the RRP. It also carries a strong 4.5 out of 5 review rating, but the deal expired tonight Hit the button above to check it out for yourself.

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