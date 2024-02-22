Less than 12 hours left to save $400 on the Lenovo Ideapad 1

We were a bit slow to catch on to this fantastic Deal of the Day from Best Buy, but better late than never. Until midnight, you can score yourself the Lenovo Ideapad 1 for just $399.99, which is 50% off the retail price. Lenovo Ideapad 1 for $399.99 ($400 off)

We’ve never seen the laptop at a better price than this $400 discount, which is unsurprising given the specs. It isn’t really a gaming machine, but it’s a powerful yet affordable option for students or professionals in the market for a new device.

The Ideapad 1 features a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen optimized for Windows 11. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor coupled with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, there aren’t many everyday tasks that the laptop wouldn’t make short work of. The 512GB SSD ensures quick boot times and efficient data access, and the laptop is ultra-portable, weighing in at just 3.52 lbs and only 0.7 inches thick.

You don’t have time to sleep on this deal. If you’re ready to upgrade, the widget above takes you to it.

