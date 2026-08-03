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Rare Lenovo Idea Tab deal slashes the tablet price to just $149.99
Aug 3, 2026 — 11:41 AM ET
Lenovo’s Idea Tab is built as an 11-inch tablet for school, notes, and everyday watching, and there’s a solid Amazon deal on it right now. It targets students and college users, but the mix of display quality, audio, and study-friendly features gives it broader appeal.
The Lenovo Idea Tab has a 2.5K IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which should make reading, writing, and video look smoother. Lenovo also positions it as an AI-powered tablet, with tools for search and translation, plus features for handwriting, annotation, and multitasking. Under the hood, it brings a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, with some versions offering 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Other highlights include quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, eye-comfort display features, and support for a Tab Pen and folio keyboard or case accessories.
That all makes it a good fit for classwork and downtime without moving into the price range of more expensive tablet lines. The current Amazon deal brings the Lenovo Idea Tab down to $149.99 from its $224.99 recommended retail price, a 33% discount.
The tablet has only been cheaper once this year, and that was for a single day during the Prime Day sale in June. Other than that, we haven’t seen it this cheap in many months.
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