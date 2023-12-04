This Pixel-sized device will turn any display into a Chromebook

Supplied by Google

TL;DR Google and Lenovo have announced the Chromebox Micro.

The new Chrome OS device is the size of a smartphone and starts at $219.

It’s meant for enterprise use in kiosks and digital signage solutions, though.

Chrome OS-powered devices come in all shapes and sizes, with typical laptops dominating the space. But we’ve also seen Chromebox desktops boasting a smaller form factor. Now, Google and Lenovo have announced a new Chromebox with a twist.

The Chromebox Micro is a Chrome OS-powered computer that’s roughly the size of a Google Pixel smartphone or portable hard drive and only weighs a pound (~450 grams). Check out a picture from Google below.

Supplied by Google

Google calls this the most compact and affordable Chromebox yet, although we’ve seen slightly cheaper offerings online (albeit from no-name brands). This device is meant to be used in kiosks and digital signage, but it certainly looks like a compelling proposition for those who want a cheap mini PC of sorts.

The Chromebox Micro is powered by a lightweight Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, along with 8GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. Google and Lenovo add that the new device is fanless, ventless, and dust-proof — no doubt a result of the requirement to run 24/7 in a constrained environment.

Expect a variety of ports and connections, namely two USB-C ports, two full-sized USB ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, a headphone jack, and screw holes to enable easier mounting.

Supplied by Lenovo

This new Chrome OS device can drive two 4K displays, but Lenovo is also working with a smart retail company to offer 15.6-inch and 21.5-inch displays that are specifically designed for the machine. These screens will offer a rear cavity to store the mini PC while also pairing with the screen via a single USB-C port for power, video, and data.

Chromebox Micro price and availability Expect the Lenovo Chromebox Micro to start at $219 when it launches in “select” markets in Q1 2024. While you can indeed find Chromebooks at this price, the Micro still seems like an intriguing purchase if you want a tiny, cheap Chromebox or a mini server of sorts.

We’ve asked Google whether general customers can indeed buy this new device or if it’s limited to enterprise customers. We’ll update the article accordingly when the company gets back to us. But we really hope this mini PC is available to consumers.

Comments