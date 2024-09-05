This might be the cheapest Snapdragon X laptop you can buy today

Bogdan Petrovan / Android Authority

TL;DR Lenovo has launched a trio of Windows laptops powered by the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor.

The ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 might be the cheapest Snapdragon X PC on the market, coming in at $749.

Qualcomm just announced the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor for Windows PCs, targeting a lower price than previous Snapdragon X chips. Laptop makers have wasted little time in bringing machines with this chip to market and Lenovo has just announced a few new PCs of its own.

Lenovo announced the IdeaPad 5X 2-in-1, IdeaPad Slim 5X, and the ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 (seen above). All three models are powered by the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor and offer the Copilot Plus designation. So you can take advantage of AI features like Live Caption, the Image Cocreator feature, and more.

ThinkBook 16 Gen 7: The cheapest Snapdragon X laptop?

Bogdan Petrovan / Android Authority

The ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 is worth considering if battery life is a priority for you. Lenovo’s machine has an 84Wh battery, and the company says you can expect a “multi-day” battery life. The firm didn’t actually disclose any specific endurance-related figures, though.

In any event, the ThinkBook offers 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. You can also choose between two 16-inch screens, namely a 2.5K IPS display (350 nits) or a 1,920 x 1,200 IPS display (300 nits).

Other features worth knowing include a pair of Dolby Atmos speakers, a 1080p webcam with a shutter, a fingerprint scanner in the power button, a Kensington lock, and Wi-Fi 7. The laptop also brings a variety of I/O options, such as two 10Gbps USB-C ports, two USB-A ports (5Gbps), an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm port, and a four-in-one card reader.

The Lenovo Thinkbook 16 Gen 7 will be available in the US from October for $749, making it arguably the cheapest Snapdragon X laptop on the market. So if you were intrigued by Snapdragon X PCs but were put off by the high price of the initial models, this PC might be for you.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5X 2-in-1 and Slim 5X

Supplied by Lenovo

The two IdeaPads clearly share some DNA. The most notable shared feature is a 57Wh battery, but they also share a 1TB SSD, a pair of 2W speakers, a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter, and support for Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 7.

The IdeaPad 5X 2-in-1 is the more premium offering on paper, though. Expect a convertible design as the name implies, complete with a 14-inch (1,920 x 1,200, 16:10, 400 nits brightness) OLED touchscreen. By contrast, Lenovo says the Slim 5X has an “up to” 14-inch OLED non-touch display (1,920 x 1,200, 16:10, 400 nits brightness), suggesting the availability of variants with inferior screens. The convertible also has 32GB of RAM compared to 16GB on the Slim device.

Lenovo’s convertible also brings two USB-C ports, two full-sized USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm port, and a microSD card reader. Meanwhile, the IdeaPad Slim 5X drops one USB-C port but offers the rest of the I/O options.

Expect to pay $849 for the Lenovo IdeaPad 5X 2-in-1 when it arrives in the US next month. Unfortunately, the IdeaPad Slim 5X won’t be available in the US but will land in EMEA markets this month for €899(~$998).

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments