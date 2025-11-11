Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
This 4K projector is bright, bold, and not for bargain hunters
2 hours ago
- Leica launches the Cine Play 1 Plus, a 4K RGB triple-laser projector with 3,500 lumens of brightness and Dolby Vision support.
- The new model adds a gaming mode, built-in tilting stand, and DTS Virtual:X audio.
- The Cine Play 1 Plus is available now in China for CNY 11,888 (~US $1,670), with no word yet on international availability.
Leica’s latest foray beyond cameras is aimed squarely at high-end home theaters. The new Cine Play 1 Plus, announced in China this week, is a 4K RGB triple-laser projector capable of throwing images up to 300 inches. While it’s more affordable than last year’s Cine Play 1, it’s still firmly in premium territory, starting at roughly US $1,670 for the base model or around US $1,950 with the optional stand bundle.
The Cine Play 1 Plus delivers 3,500 lumens of brightness and claims 110% coverage of the BT.2020 color gamut, promising highly vivid colors. Its RGB laser light source is rated for approximately 25,000 hours, and the projector supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for dynamic range playback. A new gaming mode also aims to cut input lag for console users. Meanwhile, the built-in 10 W stereo speakers support DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio to handle casual viewing without an external system.
Leica pairs these internals with a MediaTek MT9655 processor running VIDAA OS, the same platform used in the brand’s earlier collaborations. Streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video come preloaded, and AirPlay 2 plus Miracast make wireless casting simple. Connectivity includes HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, Ethernet, optical audio, and a 3.5mm output.
With a throw ratio of 0.9 to 1.5:1, the Cine Play 1 Plus is a standard-throw projector, not an ultra-short-throw like the flagship Leica Cine 1. It weighs about 5.6kg and integrates a built-in tilting stand for flexible placement. An optional gimbal-style version is sold separately. Both designs echo Leica’s minimalist hardware aesthetic, reinforcing its focus on clean lines and premium materials.
For now, the Cine Play 1 Plus is available only in China, with no official timeline for international availability. Still, given Leica’s collaboration with Hisense and VIDAA, a global release seems plausible, though it would likely arrive with a higher price. Positioned between mainstream 4K projectors and ultra-luxury home-cinema systems, the Cine Play 1 Plus underscores Leica’s continued push to blend design, precision optics, and performance in a single, high-end package.
