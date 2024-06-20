This leaked Motorola Razr Plus 2024 change could be a double-edged sword

TL;DR A leaker has posted a Motorola Razr Plus 2024 video ad, showing the design and other details.

The phone will apparently offer an IPX8 rating, suggesting better water resistance but no dust resistance.

By contrast, the Razr Plus 2023 brought an IP53 rating that offered splash resistance and dust resistance.

We’ve already seen several Motorola Razr 2024 series leaks, including renders and some specs for the new foldable phones. Now, a leaker has shared a Razr Plus 2024 video with even more apparent details.

Tipster Arsene Lupin posted a Motorola Razr Plus 2024 video ad on X (seen below), showing the device from multiple angles. Arguably the most notable detail here is that the new phone now sports an IPX8 rating.

This rating is a double-edged sword compared to last year’s phone, which offered an IP53 rating. That means the new phone has better water resistance but isn’t rated for dust resistance at all like the old phone.

The leaked clip also mentions “AI-powered telephoto zoom” without disclosing more camera details. For what it’s worth, previous leaks point to the Razr Plus 2024 offering a 50MP 2X telephoto camera.

The clip also shows the full-screen cover display running a variety of apps, much like the Razr Plus 2023.

Arsene Lupin also posted two images showing the standard Razr 2024 model (seen above). These images corroborate previous leaks of a large cover screen. It also looks like we’ll get Pantone branding and certification on at least one model.

We won’t have to wait long to see the two phones as Motorola has set a June 25 launch date. So all will be revealed next week.

