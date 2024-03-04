Leaked iPhone SE 4 renders show we're up for a long overdue refresh

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Leaked iPhone SE 4 renders indicate that Apple could rid of the Touch ID home button in favor of a bigger display with Face ID tech.

The iPhone SE 4 cold reuse chassis components from the iPhone 14 as these CAD renders bear identical measurements, though it could come with USB-C.

There is still a single camera on the back.

The iPhone SE is the outlier in Apple’s iPhone lineup. It’s an iPhone for Apple fans who want to stick with older designs but want processing upgrades and for those who want to strictly stay within budget and still get the iOS experience. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE 4 soon, and new leaked renders indicate we could get a long-overdue refresh.

The iPhone SE 4 has been rumored to get the design from the iPhone 14, but we’ve had no design leaks per se. Of course, one could look at the iPhone 14 to visualize what the iPhone SE 4 could look like, but a leaked render would add more credibility to the claim. 91Mobiles has shared CAD renders of the iPhone SE 4, and it does indeed look a whole lot like the iPhone 14.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to have a 6.1-inch display, up from the iPhone SE 3’s 4.7-inch display. However, in the jump up to the bigger display, the iPhone SE is losing the home button, which is likely to annoy the home button loyalists as they will soon no longer have a better iPhone (with a home button) to look forward to. Alongside the bigger display, we can see the array of Face ID sensors. There’s a good chance that Apple is reusing the same shell for the iPhone SE 4 as the iPhone 14, as the device dimensions are said to be an identical 147.7 x 71.5 x 7.7mm.

On the back, we see a singular camera. The renders also show off a USB-C port, indicating that even the iPhone SE is finally moving ahead with the times.

It isn’t clear when Apple will launch the iPhone SE 4, but we hope to see it launch in 2024. It also remains to be seen how Apple will differentiate between the iPhone SE 4 and the iPhone 14 that it continues to sell as part of its current portfolio.

