Leak: A new PlayStation handheld is coming, but you might be disappointed

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Sony is reportedly working on a new PlayStation handheld device.

However, it sounds like this device will only be used for Remote Play with the PlayStation 5.

Sony hasn’t launched a new PlayStation handheld since 2011’s PlayStation Vita, but there are still plenty of options such as the Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, and a variety of Android-based devices. Now, it sounds like Sony might be getting ready for a return of sorts to the segment.

Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming reports that Sony is working on a new PlayStation handheld, code-named the Q Lite. But you might want to temper your expectations if you were hoping for a PlayStation Vita 2 or PSP 3 as it sounds like we could be getting something akin to a Wii U gamepad instead.

Henderson asserts that the new handheld is designed for Remote Play with the PlayStation 5 and will require a persistent internet connection. The console is said to support adaptive streaming at up to 1080p/60fps quality. It all strongly suggests that this handheld won’t natively run any games.

What else to expect from the new PlayStation handheld? The source claims that early prototypes look like a PlayStation 5 controller with an 8-inch LCD screen in the middle. It’s also believed that features like Adaptive Triggers volume buttons, speakers, and a 3.5mm port are present.

There’s no firm release window for this PlayStation handheld, but the outlet insists that we’ll see a release before the rumored PS5 Pro (tipped for a late 2024 release). We’re not sure about pricing either, but we’re guessing this device will need to be much cheaper than dedicated handhelds like the Nintendo Switch if Sony wants it to fly off the shelves. Then again, you can already use Remote Play on your existing smartphone in conjunction with a controller.

Henderson has a relatively solid track record, but we’d still recommend you take these latest claims with a healthy pinch of salt. After all, we’ve heard numerous murmurings over the years regarding a new Sony handheld, but these rumors haven’t panned out.

