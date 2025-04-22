Samsung who?: The sequel to Android's only proper Qi 2 phone is coming

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that the HMD Skyline 2 is on the way and will launch in July.

This would be the sequel to the original Skyline, which is still the only Android phone with Qi 2 MPP support.

This means the phone can wirelessly charge and attach to accessories with the aid of integrated magnets.

The HMD Skyline is the only Android phone to support the Qi 2 magnetic power profile (MPP) standard. This means the phone can wirelessly charge with the aid of built-in magnets. By contrast, phones from OnePlus, OPPO, and Samsung require a case to use Qi 2 MPP accessories.

Now, leaker smashx_60 on Twitter has claimed that the HMD Skyline 2 is on the way. The tipster adds that the phone will launch in July 2025. So we still have a while to wait until we reach the phone’s apparent release window.

Twitter/smashx_60

The leaker didn’t reveal whether the Skyline 2 will retain Qi 2 MPP support, but we really hope HMD offers this feature. No other Android smartphone brand offers built-in magnets for Qi 2 accessories.

The HMD Skyline also has a 4,600mAh battery, 33W wired charging, and 15W wireless speeds. Other notable specs include a mid-tier Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, 128GB or 256GB of storage, a flexible triple rear camera setup (108MP main, 50MP 2x tele, 13MP ultrawide), and a 144Hz OLED screen. The phone even offers a removable battery, a microSD card slot, and a repairable design.

Perhaps the biggest issue with the Skyline was its poor update policy, offering just two major OS upgrades and three years of security patches. We really hope HMD steps up in this regard.

