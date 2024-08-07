Lenovo leak hints at a Legion Go 'Lite' handheld gaming console with a 7-inch display

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak on the Lenovo website hints at one or two new Legion Go models.

The now-removed info suggests that a Legion Go “Lite” may have a 7-inch display, dual fans, and an HDMI port.

Rumors of a Legion Go Lite had originally been reported back in May.

Evidence is mounting that at least one new Lenovo Legion Go model could be on the way. Rumors of a Legion Go “Lite” were further galvanized yesterday by a slip-up on the official Lenovo site that alluded to an upcoming new version of the handheld gaming console.

As originally spotted by an eagle-eyed user on the Legion Go subreddit and subsequently looked into by VideoCardz, the FAQ section of the Legion Go product page had some interesting answers about the device that clearly don’t relate to the current model.

The answers stated that the Legion Go has an HDMI port and dual fans, which don’t match the device’s specs. They also stated that the handheld “comes with a 7-inch or 8-inch display,” depending on the model. The sole version of the console has an 8.8-inch display, suggesting that a smaller Legion Go might be in the works. Some have inferred that this alludes to two new Legion Go models, given that even an 8-inch display would be an odd way to round 8.8 inches.

It is possible that the FAQ answers were simply a mistake, and they have now been removed from the product page. However, that would be three very specific mistakes, and it’s not the first time rumors of a smaller Legion Go have been floated. Back in May, Windows Central claimed that an unnamed but informed source had revealed Lenovo’s plans for a Legion Go Lite.

With the original device being released only nine months ago, it might be a little soon to expect a new variant, although sometime towards the end of 2024 wouldn’t be out of the question. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more clues.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments