5 password managers you should use instead of LastPass

There was a time when LastPass was THE password manager everyone should be using. That statement still stands, but with one small twist: LastPass is now the number one password manager everyone should stay far away from. The reason for this? Multiple rounds of leaks and a series of security vulnerabilities.

Give LastPass a hard pass, because there are so many better options available — ones that are both more secure and convenient — you’ll wonder why you didn’t switch earlier (or start using one in the first place if you’re not already on the safety boat).

Wherever you fall, here are five password managers I recommend using instead of LastPass.

Bitwarden

Bitwarden is my default recommendation to anyone looking for a reliable password manager. It has everything you’d expect from an app built to handle your most sensitive data. Its free tier is one of the most generous out there, it’s available across platforms, and it even offers self-hosting if you’re feeling adventurous. The premium individual plan costs just $10 a year — an easy recommendation for the extras it brings.

Even if you stick with Bitwarden’s own servers for storage, you know your data is safe because it’s open source and independently audited. Plus, migrating your data from LastPass is a breeze using the included tools. The interface might not be as slick as its pricier alternatives, but it’s perfectly functional, and its safety upsides far outweigh any minor aesthetic caveats.

1Password

1Password is easily the most polished, slick user experience you’ll find in a password manager. If you want password management to feel less like a chore, this is the one to go for. Our own Rita El-Khoury swears by it, especially for its top-notch family sharing features and solid reliability. There’s no free tier, but considering the length and breadth of features it offers, it’s worth every penny.

1Password goes beyond the basics, with clever integrations to services like Fastmail and Privacy.com to mask your real email and generate virtual payment cards for added security, respectively. While 1Password is not open source, it is independently audited — the most recent report in February 2025 found no vulnerabilities. If you’re willing to pay for peace of mind, 1Password should be your first stop.

Dashlane

Dashlane, too, is one of the most feature-rich password managers out there, so much so that it might overwhelm beginners. It packs in extras like a built-in VPN and dark web monitoring (features you get from Google One’s paid plans), but here they’re integrated directly into your password manager. It honestly makes more sense to have these features baked into your password manager itself.

There’s a free tier, but it’s very limited. If you’re serious about Dashlane, you’ll want the premium plan. The only major downside is that the price has risen in recent times, which did not sit well with its users, and there’s no one-time payment option either.

Proton Pass

From the same privacy-focused team behind Proton Mail, Proton Calendar, Proton Drive, and Proton VPN, Proton Pass carries the same strong encryption and privacy-by-design philosophy. It’s open source, beautifully designed, and secure to the core. The paid tier unlocks perks like unlimited email aliases and dark web monitoring for your accounts.

The free plan is solid, but it leaves out basics like credit card storage and file attachments — providing the former, at least, would make the free tier far more enticing. Still, Proton Pass looks like an app from 2025, not 2015, and it’s rapidly improving. That said, there are still a few rough edges and missing features, like smartwatch support.

Enpass

Enpass is my personal password manager of choice, and I’ve been using it for years now. I’m on a grandfathered plan that gives me all the features of the old Pro tier, meaning I can save unlimited passwords, credit cards, notes, and files without restriction. The app’s design isn’t cutting-edge (it’s been a couple of years since a major refresh), but it gets the job done.

Its vault handling is a tad atypical: Enpass doesn’t host your data on its own servers. Instead, you store it on your preferred cloud service (Google Drive, OneDrive, iCloud, and the like). That separation adds an extra layer of security between the app and your actual vault. The free tier is restrictive, but the paid plans are among the most affordable. And frankly, it’s still miles better than whatever LastPass has become.

Password managers are something we all know we should be using — yet many of us don’t. I still see people relying on memory, reusing the same password across all their accounts, which is just asking for trouble. And it’s inconvenient, too. Forget which password variation you used for a service, and you’re stuck resetting your password every time you try to log in.

Modern password managers, with face and fingerprint unlock, make life much easier — and a whole lot safer. That’s one solid reason to start using them.

Which password manager do you use? Tell us in the comments below.

