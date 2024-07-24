Looking for a laptop? Here are three hot deals from Apple and ASUS!

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

Amazon Prime Day may have concluded, but that doesn’t mean you have to pay full price for a great laptop. Some deals are sticking around, and today, we have a few that might catch your interest. Apple is discounting its MacBook Air laptops with M2 and M3 chips by $100, bringing the prices down to $899 or $999, respectively. If you’re team Windows, there’s also a very nice offer on the ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024), which normally costs, $1,400, but is currently discounted to $1,165. Get the Apple MacBook Air M2 for $899 Get the Apple MacBook Air M3 for $999 Get the ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024) for $1,165

All of these deals are available from Amazon. The Apple offers also apply to all color versions of these laptops.

Apple MacBook Air M2

2022 Apple MacBook Air (M2, 8GB, 256GB) 2022 Apple MacBook Air (M2, 8GB, 256GB) A thin and light laptop that doesn't skimp on performance With the MacBook Air, thin doesn't mean low performance. The M2 silicon inside is very powerful, and other features like Touch ID, an HD camera, and the Touch Bar make this a powerful-yet-portable machine. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

We’ve said it multiple times: the MacBook Air is likely the best laptop for most people. It is nicely designed, solidly built, and very portable. Additionally, the M2 chip and 8GB of RAM will keep the computer running smoothly. In fact, it may be a bit overpowered to many, as we’ve been able to edit RAW images and edit 4K videos on these.

Other features include a backlit keyboard, a very nice 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 18 hours of battery life, a couple USB-C ports, a MagSafe charging port, and more. It is a great laptop!

Apple MacBook Air M3

Now, if you want a bit of an upgrade, you can get this year’s MacBook Air, which comes with an upgraded M3 processor. It’s only $100 more than the M2 version, and you get slightly better performance. Otherwise, the laptop is very similar to its predecessor. It still features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 18 hours of battery life, etc. Even the design is nearly indistinguishable.

ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024)

We know many of you prefer Windows; especially gamers! Here’s a nice deal for you. The ASUS ROG Strix is a 16-inch gaming laptop with plenty to offer at just $1,165. It comes with some pretty impressive specs, including a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a whole terabyte of storage, and a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.

Because you’ll be gaming, the laptop comes with some optimizations for gaming. The screen has a 165Hz refresh rate, making visuals much smoother. The cooling has also been improved to keep the laptop from getting too toasty. And, of course, there is plenty of RGB lighting! We’re not sure how long these deals will last. The ASUS laptop offer is labeled as a “limited time deal,” and Apple usually doesn’t keep discounts for long. You might want to act quickly with these offers.

